Costa Mesa should demand district equality on the City Council

Under threat of litigation, Costa Mesa’s City Council voted to approve the placement of Measure EE on the 2016 ballot with the least acceptable option. The vote was 3-2, with then-Councilwomen Sandy Genis and Katrina Foley voting no.
The majority’s three votes completely disregarded the voice of the residents, the staff recommendation, City Manager Tom Hatch and demographics expert David Ely.
The California Voting Rights Act, although mandating districts for voter equality, turned out to be a council-majority hijack and scheme of six districts, plus an at-large elected mayor, instead of the most popular alternative — five districts and a mayor elected from within the council members.
During the town halls allowing public input, it was clear attendees preferred five districts, with a council-selected mayor.
The “six-plus-one” unfairly allows one district to have two votes out of seven on matters the council hears. On matters that closely split the council, this inequitable advantage is magnified as those two votes are 50% of the four votes required to prevail. All the other districts have 25% voting power in these situations; they need to get three more votes.
To add insult to injury, districts with a low voter participation level have a much higher hill to climb to achieve the exalted two-votes-for-one district. An at-large elected mayor wins in citywide voting and has a numerical advantage simply by running strong in their home district with strong voter participation.
Mesa Verde, a stronger voting district, has proven this to be true in the past, and with nearly three times the voter count of District 4, it retains a major advantage because of greater voting participation.
Costa Mesa deserves better. Each district should have equal voting power on the City Council. Contact your council members and candidates to demand an end to this unjust, discriminatory scheme.
Steven A. Chan is a City Council candidate in Costa Mesa District 4.
*
Vote for change in Newport on Nov. 8
Many residents agree that it’s time for change on our Newport Beach City Council. We envision our future to include new and responsible developments along Mariner’s Mile and reduced speeds and lanes along West Coast Highway.
The surrounding communities of Lido Isle, Bayshores, Newport Heights and Cliff Haven have been working together to make certain that we “Make Newport Beach Great Again,” and this includes looking at those developments that have become an architectural “gem” (Lido House) and those that have failed to an extent that the iconic Crab Cooker must be torn down (The Vue).
We have set goals and met new friends and neighbors, who have come together for the common good of our community. We care deeply about our bayside town and most everyone shares this same vision.
Simply adjusting our sails could be the best thing that has happened in our town since the “Freeway Fighters,” who led the battle in 1971 against Coast Highway becoming a 10-lane highway. It will also allow those current council members to follow their passion and their heart by protecting our precious harbor.
We need to work together, to preserve the tranquility and character of Newport Beach, and this means making difficult decisions on Nov. 8 that will influence our future now and for generations to come.
Luke Dru
President Cliff, Haven Community Assn.
Newport Beach