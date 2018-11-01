Opposition is unfairly smearing Joy Brenner

Have you ever noticed how efficiently the freeways move traffic when there is a holiday and the state employees do not have to drive to work? Vote yes on Proposition 6. Repeal the gas tax increase that the state imposed. The state lacks the ability to utilize funds effectively. The freeway system runs efficiently more than 75% of the time and better when the state employees are on paid holiday. The state has not maintained the current system. The state is using funds that could be used upgrade the infrastructure instead of widening freeways, creating more infrastructure for the state to ignore. Do not reward governmental inadequacies by giving the state more money to waste.