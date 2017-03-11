Huntington Beach runs to benefit the Marines

Dozens of people showed up early Saturday morning for the 3/1 Marines 5K Run and Walk to help raise money for Huntington Beach's adopted Third Battalion, First Marines.

The Marine Corps infantry battalion is based at Camp Pendleton, south of Orange County.

Runners and walkers took off at 8 a.m. from the parking lot at Beach Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway, eventually making it to the pier and circling back.

A group of Huntington Beach firefighters served breakfast to the participants following the run.