Car crashes into Newport Beach coffee shop; no one hurt

A Newport Beach coffee shop was damaged when a Lexus slammed into the front of the building Tuesday morning.

Police received a 911 call just before 10 a.m. that a car had crashed into Mariner's Coffee Shop at 2606 Avon St., said Newport Beach police spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella.

Customers were in the shop at the time, but no one was injured, Manzella said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said. The driver was not cited.

Construction crews arrived at the restaurant Tuesday afternoon to repair damage. It wasn’t clear when the business will be able to reopen.

