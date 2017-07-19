Mariners’ Mile plan pulled from Thursday’s Newport Beach Planning Commission agenda

A Newport Beach Planning Commission vote on the city’s Mariners’ Mile revitalization plan that was scheduled for Thursday has been bumped off the agenda for at least several months because of “significant concerns expressed by the community,” according to a city announcement.

The commission was set to possibly recommend a framework to the City Council for refreshing the stretch of West Coast Highway between Newport Boulevard and Dover Drive.

The item may return after the city completes its general plan revision, which is set to start at the end of this year, the Community Development Department said.

Many area residents have expressed concerns about traffic and other issues related to the revitalization plan, particularly with a proposal to widen the busy 1.3-mile stretch to six lanes.

At a study session in April, some commissioners were hesitant to move on the plan, calling it not “ready for prime time.”

Residents still will be able to comment on the potential changes at Thursday’s meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 100 Civic Center Drive.

