Costa Mesa man suspected of possessing 'China white' heroin with intent to sell

A 27-year-old Costa Mesa man who was released from Orange County Jail on bail in August in connection with a felony drug charge is back behind bars in another drug case, records show.

Costa Mesa police arrested Christopher Eugene Miller on Wednesday on suspicion of possession of heroin and methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance for sale, said police spokeswoman Roxi Fyad.

Detectives served a search warrant at about 5:15 p.m. at Miller’s home in the 400 block of Fair Drive as part of a continuing narcotics investigation, Fyad said.

Police allege Miller was in possession of about 3 grams of fentanyl-based heroin, commonly referred to by the street name “China white,” and about $1,000 in cash, authorities said.

Inside the home, officers found 2 ounces of fentanyl-based heroin, 2 ounces of methamphetamine, Xanax pills, plastic baggies, a digital scale, other drug paraphernalia and $8,000 in cash, police said.

Miller was charged in August with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, according to Orange County Superior Court records.

Miller is being held in Orange County Jail without bail, according to jail records.

Costa Mesa Police Chief Rob Sharpnack said this is the first known arrest for possession of fentanyl-based heroin for sale in Costa Mesa.

“Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous drug and is the most powerful synthetic opioid available,” he said. “It is so powerful that mere inhalation or contact with the skin can cause a drug overdose resulting in death.”

