Crews search for missing boater after empty vessel washes up in Newport Beach

Crews are continuing to search off the coast Monday for a missing boater after an unoccupied vessel washed ashore in Newport Beach on Sunday evening, authorities said.
Newport Beach lifeguards said a Boston Whaler motorized boat washed up along the beach near 48th Street with no one aboard shortly before 6 p.m.
Lifeguards determined that at least one person was missing from the vessel.
The Coast Guard, Orange County Sheriff's Department and Newport Beach lifeguards began searching the water by helicopter and boat for a man who was believed to have been on the boat, authorities said.
His name has not been released.
