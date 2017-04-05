Police search for missing 12-year-old Costa Mesa boy

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy with autism who went missing from his home in Costa Mesa on Tuesday night.

Diego Ruiz Garcia was reported missing from the 1200 block of Adams Avenue after 9 p.m., Costa Mesa police said.

Police said he may have been seen by an Orange County Transportation Authority bus driver at about 3:30 a.m. near South Coast Drive and Harbor Boulevard.

Diego has long black hair and was wearing a red T-shirt, blue pajama pants and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Det. David Sevilla at (714) 313-2784.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN