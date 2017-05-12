Newport plans to add boats and staff for mooring administration switch

Newport Beach plans to hire more than a half-dozen people and build a small fleet of boats for maneuvering around the harbor as it prepares to bring mooring administration largely in-house this summer.

Come July 1, the city plans to use city staff and contractors instead of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Harbor Patrol for duties such as managing temporary mooring rentals, permit transfers, verification of boat owners’ maintenance and insurance obligations and emergency towing. Civilians also will enforce city harbor code, which includes live-aboard regulations, time limits at piers and sea lion deterrence.

The city also plans to rent two older 18-foot rowing-coach vessels from the Newport Aquatic Center for a six-month trial and possibly follow that up with the purchase of two larger vessels to replace the rentals. The boats could be outfitted with water pumps to spray away sea lions lounging on yachts, according to a city report.

The low-wake, twin-hulled boats would join a 19-foot Boston Whaler Guardian powerboat that the city already owns but says needs a major tune-up.

Courtesy of city of Newport Beach Newport Beach might buy two low-wake boats like these coaching vessels for its mooring management staff after it rents two older ones. Newport Beach might buy two low-wake boats like these coaching vessels for its mooring management staff after it rents two older ones. (Courtesy of city of Newport Beach)

For personnel, the city has posted an ad for six part-time harbor operations workers, with a pay range of $19.61 to $23.83 per hour. Listed job duties include patrolling the harbor to provide information, directions or other assistance on harbor services and rules; collecting fees; conducting field inspections; coordinating with emergency responders to relay dangerous or suspicious activity; and responding to sinking, adrift or grounded vessels.

The city also is considering a full-time harbormaster and a mooring and marina assistant.

For contracted services, the city is considering a partnership with Tow Boat US and Sea Tow to move impounded vessels and boats with equipment failure. It also will continue its relationship with South Mooring for sea lion abatement.

Moorings are essentially on-water parking lots for boats. Boat owners rent their spaces, with a city-issued permit allowing them that patch of water. Newport Beach maintains about 1,200 moorings, mostly offshore.

The management switch, initiated by the city in March, is intended to enhance customer service, officials say. Offices will be in Marina Park.

Cost estimates for the changeover will be part of the budget for the next fiscal year, which will go before the City Council this month or in early June. City officials said earlier that they assume they have about $320,000 to work with; this year, the city paid the county $313,000.

The Sheriff’s Department will still enforce boating laws and work to protect public safety on the water. It also will continue to manage the 30 county-owned moorings.

