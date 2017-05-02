Man in critical condition after being thrown from motorcycle and hit by car

A man was in critical condition Tuesday after being thrown from his motorcycle and hit by a car on Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach the day before, police said.

Huntington Beach police received a report of a collision at 4:43 p.m. Monday involving a motorcyclist, Officer Jennifer Marlatt said.

Marlatt said the motorcyclist was traveling south on Pacific Coast Highway when he struck a vehicle pulling away from the curb near 10th Street. The rider flew off his bike, landed on the northbound lanes and was struck by a car.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was treated at the scene and taken to a trauma center, Marlatt said.

