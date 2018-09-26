Schism over finances and leadership makes for troubled waters at Newport Aquatic Center

The saga dates to 2016, when NAC hired Pat Rolfes, a parent with a business background, as director of the junior rowing program. After studying the program’s finances, he concluded it was missing almost $200,000 in cash, had $150,000 in unreported debt and had past financial statements that conflicted with one another. He and other parents pressed the issue with NAC leadership and obtained an outside assessment that they claimed revealed gross financial mismanagement and private operations in conflict with the center’s lease agreement with the city.