Election 2018: Meet the candidates for Newport Beach City Council

Eight candidates are running for four available seats on the Newport Beach City Council in the Nov. 6 election. All four incumbents are running in Districts 1, 3, 4 and 6, with one challenger each.
The Daily Pilot sent a questionnaire to all council candidates to get a better idea of who they are, why they’re running and what issues they feel are most pressing. Some responses have been edited for formatting, brevity or clarity.
District 1
Diane Dixon (incumbent)
Age: 66
Professional occupation: Senior vice president, Avery Dennison Corp.
Education: Bachelor of Science with honors in political science, USC
Time lived in Newport Beach: Purchased home in 2011
Neighborhood in which you reside, and how long you’ve lived there: Lido, since 2011
Public service, activism and volunteerism: Newport Beach City Council, 2014 to present (mayor, 2016); Orange County United Way; United Way of Greater Los Angeles; KCET-TV board; YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles; ALS Assn. Golden West Chapter; Women’s Leadership Board; Harvard University Kennedy School of Government
Immediate family members: Husband Patrick
Name the three issues you believe are the most important facing the city and why.
1. Fiscal discipline: Relentless
2. Unfunded pension liability: Accelerated paydown of $320-million unfunded liability
3. Smart growth, traffic management, traffic safety
Mike Glenn
Age: 38
Professional occupation: Owner of software development company, owner of news organization
Education: Did not answer
Time lived in Newport Beach: 14 years
Neighborhood in which you reside, and how long you’ve lived there: Balboa Peninsula, 14 years
Public service, activism and volunteerism: Newport Harbor Elks; Newport Beach Republican Assembly; Orange County Republican Liberty Caucus; Orange County GOP Central Committee; Newport Harbor Republican Women; SaveNewport.com; Bar and Tavern Assn.
Immediate family members: Sister Anna Glenn, father Sam Glenn, girlfriend Krista Hartin
Name the three issues you believe are the most important facing the city and why.
1. In the past four years, debt has increased, taxes have increased and spending has increased — the death-spiral trifecta.
2. Crony, no-bid deals involving tens of millions of our Newport Beach tax dollars
3. Special building permits that bypass the general plan, and likewise the rejection of building permits allowed in the general plan
DISTRICT 3
Marshall “Duffy” Duffield (incumbent)
Age: 66
Professional occupation: Boat designer and manufacturer, Duffy Electric Boat Co.
Education: Did not answer
Time lived in Newport Beach: 60 years
Public service, activism and volunteerism: Newport Beach City Council, 2014 to present (mayor, 2018); Harbor Commission
Neighborhood in which you reside, and how long you’ve lived there: Dover Shores
Immediate family members: Married with three children
Name the three issues you believe are the most important facing the city and why.
1. Management of Newport Harbor
2. Increase harbor water quality
3. Pressure the airline carriers and Federal Aviation Administration to fly higher and quieter out of John Wayne Airport
Tim Stoaks
Age: 57
Professional occupation: Architect and planner
Education: Bachelor’s degree in architecture
Time lived in Newport Beach: 15 Years
Neighborhood in which you reside, and how long you’ve lived there: Santa Ana Heights/Back Bay, 15 years
Public service, activism and volunteerism: Santa Ana Heights Redevelopment Agency Project Advisory Committee; AirFair; Oasis Senior Center Building Fund Committee; Line in the Sand; Newport Harbor Educational Foundation; Friends of Newport Beach Animal Shelter
Immediate family members: Did not answer
Name the three issues you believe are the most important facing the city and why.
1. Development and traffic: I pledge to champion resident/voter-approved growth to protect Newport Beach’s extraordinary quality of life for generations to come.
2. Controlling noise and pollution from John Wayne Airport: I’ve been battling the impacts of John Wayne Airport for over 15 years.
3. Restore ethics and transparency to Newport Beach’s city government: I pledge to put principles above personalities and to work diligently to restore an inclusive, aboveboard governing process.
DISTRICT 4
Roy Englebrecht
Age: 72
Professional occupation: Boxing and mixed martial arts fight promoter
Education: Master’s degree in education administration
Time lived in Newport Beach: 36 years
Neighborhood in which you reside, and how long you’ve lived there: The Bluffs, 15 years total
Public service, activism and volunteerism: Newport Beach Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission; Orange County Youth Sports Foundation; Mariners Church
Immediate family members: Wife Nancy, son Drew, daughter Allison West
Name the three issues you believe are the most important facing the city and why.
1. We need to immediately convene a group involving local residents and city staff to begin updating our general plan. With so little space left in our city to develop, we have to make sure we do it correctly and within general plan guidelines.
2. Pension reform. We have gotten ourselves into tremendous debt, but going forward, we need to create pension reform so we stop this cycle of unfunded liabilities that spirals out of control.
3. City expenses. Newport Beach doesn’t have a revenue problem, it has a spending problem. We need to curtail the out-of-control overtime we see happening and look at redundancies in city departments to perhaps be able to reduce costs.
Kevin Muldoon (incumbent)
Age: 39
Professional occupation: Executive and corporate counsel at local technology company
Education: Bachelor of Arts in history, Loyola Marymount University; juris doctor, Chapman University School of Law
Time lived in Newport Beach: Seven years
Neighborhood in which you reside, and how long you’ve lived there: The Bluffs, two years
Public service, activism and volunteerism: Newport Beach City Council, 2014 to present (mayor, 2017); former Orange County deputy district attorney
Immediate family members: Wife Heather
Name the three issues you believe are the most important facing the city and why.
1. Public safety: Need to continue to fight the statewide effects of Prop. 47, Prop. 57 and early release of convicted criminals.
2. Unfunded pension liability: Continue to pay down the unfunded pension liability with annual budget surpluses. Currently, Newport Beach is paying down its unfunded pension liabilities faster than any other city in the county.
3. Airport mitigation: Continue to work with community groups, engineers and the airlines to mitigate the noise and air pollution caused by flights departing from John Wayne Airport.
DISTRICT 6
Joy Brenner
Age: 72
Professional occupation: Fundraiser at UC Irvine and Hoag Foundation
Education: Bachelor’s degree in sociology
Time lived in Newport Beach: 57 years
Neighborhood in which you reside, and how long you’ve lived there: Corona del Mar, 57 years
Public service, activism and volunteerism: Newport Beach Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission; Friends of the Corona del Mar Library; Corona del Mar Residents Assn.; Corona del Mar Civic Assn.; Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce; Corona del Mar High School student government; PTA; Newport Harbor High School Leadership Council
Immediate family members: Daughters Teresa and Liz, five grandchildren
Name the three issues you believe are the most important facing the city and why.
1. Overdevelopment and traffic need to be managed by controlling high-rise, high-density development in Newport Beach and on our borders. We must use all road funds available to provide creative traffic solutions and protect our quality of life.
2. Fiscal responsibility is critically important in order for our residents to enjoy the high-quality infrastructure and services for which they pay with high taxes. By paying down our unfunded pension liability and being frugal in our spending, we can stop the wasteful use of our tax dollars and provide quality services to our community.
3. I will work to restore integrity at City Hall by making sure our conflict of interest and campaign finance laws are fairly enforced and that no council member is above the law. We must make sure the public’s business is conducted in public whenever possible, as required by the Brown Act, in order to stop backroom deals.
Scott Peotter (incumbent)
Age: 61
Professional occupation: Architect, small-business owner
Education: Bachelor of Science in architectural studies, University of Illinois
Time lived in Newport Beach: 13 years
Neighborhood in which you reside, and how long you’ve lived there: Corona del Mar, five years
Public service, activism and volunteerism: Newport Beach City Council, 2014 to present; Newport Beach Planning Commission; Boy Scouts
Immediate family members: Wife Linda, three children
Name the three issues you believe are the most important facing the city and why.
1. Financial: Clearly the unfunded pension liabilities and Civic Center debt that previous councils encumbered us with are hanging over our heads and have the potential to keep the city from upgrading its facilities like fire stations. We have been paying this debt down sooner than required, and need to continue in order to minimize our liabilities.
2. Harbor: The harbor is the jewel of the city and has been neglected for decades, with only half the necessary dredging performed, along with other deferred maintenance. We need to improve our harbor to the world-class amenity that it is.
3. Taxpayer Protection Act: This is a charter amendment that is on the ballot this November that will require future city councils to get voter approval before taking on massive debt (greater than $50 million) without voter approval. Had this been in place before the Civic Center $130-million debt was issued, I believe the voters would have sent that council back to the drawing board for a more reasonably priced facility.