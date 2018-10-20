Northerly run of Grand Canal up for dredging again

Newport Beach might take another stab at dredging the northern length of the Grand Canal.
The City Council on Tuesday will consider awarding a $1.383-million contract to Associated Pacific Constructors of Morro Bay to dredge the canal — the narrow waterway between the main and “little” Balboa Island — between the Park Avenue bridge and North Bayfront, plus dredge around both sides of the Harbor Island bridge to Balboa Island’s northwest.
It would be the city’s second attempt in two months to contract out the Grand Canal project. In August, staff told the council it wanted to rebid the project after the only bid it received at the time — also from Associated Pacific Constructors — came in about $400,000 over the $990,000 estimate.
The earlier bid was $1.389 million, nearly the same as the current offer, but it did not include the Harbor Island work. The proposed Harbor Island dredging reflects about $104,000 of the total bid price.
Associated Pacific Constructors told the city in August that restrictive access to the canal, multiple handling of the dredged material and the hauling distance from the bridge to North Bayfront led to the higher price tag. Staff reviewed project conditions and tweaked the proposed work calendar and daily work windows before putting it out for new bids.
The city completed its dredge of the southerly portion of the canal, between South Bayfront and the Park Avenue bridge, in February 2017.
Trash collection contract
The council also will consider a $3.2-million contract for citywide trash collection services.
City staff proposes signing a seven-year contract with Stanton-based CR&R to empty city-maintained trash cans on the beach, at bus stops, on piers and elsewhere on city rights of way.
Tuesday’s council meeting starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 100 Civic Center Drive.