Newport Beach may be next in O.C. to join fight against state’s ‘sanctuary’ immigration laws

Mar 28, 2018 | 11:10 AM
Newport Beach Councilman Kevin Muldoon, pictured when he was mayor in 2017, and council colleague Scott Peotter want the city to discuss joining or supporting the Trump administration’s lawsuit against California over its immigration laws. (File Photo)

Newport Beach could join Orange County in backing the federal government's lawsuit against California over its so-called sanctuary state laws.

City Councilman Kevin Muldoon wants the council to discuss joining or supporting the Trump administration's challenge to the immigration laws, including Senate Bill 54, the landmark "sanctuary state" law that prohibits local law enforcement in many cases from alerting federal immigration agents when detainees who may be subject to deportation are released from custody.

"As a result of its own political posturing, Sacramento has put us in an awkward position," Muldoon said at Tuesday night's council meeting.

Similarly, Councilman Scott Peotter said he wants the council to pass a resolution supporting the federal lawsuit.

Newport would be the latest in a wave of Orange County governments pushing back against the recently enacted laws. The resistance kicked off last week when the Los Alamitos City Council voted to exempt the small north county city from SB 54.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to join the federal lawsuit against the state.

