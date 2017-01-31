Man arrested after another is hurt in fight outside Newport nightclub

A man was arrested after an altercation resulted in another man being seriously injured outside a Newport Beach nightclub early Sunday.

Officers responded at about 1 a.m. to a report of a fight at Envy Lounge in the 4600 block of MacArthur Boulevard, said Newport Beach police spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella.

Police found a man lying unconscious in the parking lot, unresponsive to a friend's attempts to rouse him, Manzella said. Witnesses told police that the man had been punched several times by another man and then kicked when he fell to the ground, Manzella said.

Paramedics took the injured man to a hospital for treatment.

The incident began earlier in the evening as a verbal altercation that escalated to a fight between two groups of club-goers, Manzella said. The fight moved out to the parking lot, and club security and other people — including the man who eventually was injured — tried to break it up, she said.

Kyle James Maneggio, 29, of Buena Park was arrested at the scene on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury, according to police.

He was released from Orange County Jail on Sunday afternoon after posting $25,000 bond.

