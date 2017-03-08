Apartment fire displaces resident in Newport Beach

A resident was displaced after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a Newport Beach apartment Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Newport Beach firefighters responded shortly before 9 a.m. to reports of a structure fire at the Park Newport Apartments, 1220 Park Newport, according to fire officials. When firefighters arrived, smoke was filling the hallways of the four-story building.

Fire crews helped evacuate a person inside a first-floor unit that had caught fire. Residents in surrounding apartments also were evacuated.

Crews extinguished the blaze in less than 20 minutes, officials said.

No one was injured, and the residents of the other apartments were able to return to their homes.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire. The cost of the damage to the building and its contents wasn't immediately known.

