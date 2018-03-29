Newport Beach man arrested after report of gunshots in Corona del Mar home

A Newport Beach man was arrested on suspicion of shooting a gun inside a Corona del Mar home Wednesday night, prompting a SWAT team to respond, authorities said.
At about 8 p.m., police received a report of shots fired inside a home in the 700 block of Marigold Avenue. Newport Beach officers, the SWAT team and a crisis negotiation team responded to the house, but the man initially refused to leave, police said.
Neighbors were advised at the time to stay indoors or avoid the area.
The man exited the home at about 9:45 p.m. and surrendered to officers, police said.
Chase Duncan Philip Rosten, 21, was arrested on suspicion of discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, police said.
He was booked into Orange County Jail in Santa Ana with bail set at $25,000, according to jail records.
Twitter: @HannahFryTCN
UPDATES:
3:25 p.m.: This article was updated with the suspect's identity and additional details.
This article was originally published at 9:10 a.m.