DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

Newport Beach man arrested after report of gunshots in Corona del Mar home

By
Mar 29, 2018 | 3:25 PM
Newport Beach man arrested after report of gunshots in Corona del Mar home
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firing a gun inside a home in the 700 block of Marigold Avenue in Corona del Mar on Wednesday night, police said. (Daily Pilot)

A Newport Beach man was arrested on suspicion of shooting a gun inside a Corona del Mar home Wednesday night, prompting a SWAT team to respond, authorities said.

At about 8 p.m., police received a report of shots fired inside a home in the 700 block of Marigold Avenue. Newport Beach officers, the SWAT team and a crisis negotiation team responded to the house, but the man initially refused to leave, police said.

Advertisement

Neighbors were advised at the time to stay indoors or avoid the area.

The man exited the home at about 9:45 p.m. and surrendered to officers, police said.

Chase Duncan Philip Rosten, 21, was arrested on suspicion of discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, police said.

He was booked into Orange County Jail in Santa Ana with bail set at $25,000, according to jail records.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN

UPDATES:

3:25 p.m.: This article was updated with the suspect's identity and additional details.

This article was originally published at 9:10 a.m.

Advertisement
Advertisement