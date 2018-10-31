Newport council candidates raise an additional $70,000 over a month

Newport Beach City Council candidates collectively raised almost $70,000 and spent close to $200,000 just inside of a month as Election Day draws near.
According to the latest campaign finance filings, which cover Sept. 23 through Oct. 20, individual fundraising tapered off after a lucrative summer and early fall. But overall, the financial engines were still humming — the most recent activity was in addition to $120,000 that political action groups spent on candidates’ behalf in the past few weeks.
Eight candidates are running for four available seats, with all four incumbents vying for second terms. Council members represent specific areas, or districts, of the city but are elected by voters citywide.
Here is the campaign finance activity for all the candidates, rounded to the nearest dollar:
District 1
Diane Dixon (incumbent)
- Contributions received this period: $6,350
- Contributions received this calendar year: $78,570
- Expenditures made this period: $11,099
- Expenditures made this calendar year: $48,472
- Beginning cash balance: $65,288
- Ending cash balance: $65,539
Even after a relatively modest month, Dixon maintained a solid second place in fundraising for the year, behind District 3 incumbent Marshall “Duffy” Duffield. Her forms showed one refund: $1,000 to trash hauler CR&R.
Perceived relations with the hauler have been touchy since a CR&R driver fatally struck an 8-year-old boy in Newport Heights in 2016. Last week, after an at-times emotional discussion, the council agreed to contract with CR&R to empty city-maintained trash cans on the beach and other public rights of way.
Mike Glenn
Glenn did not file a fundraising statement. He said he has raised and spent less than $1,000 on his campaign, below the $2,000 threshold to formally report fundraising.
District 3
Marshall “Duffy” Duffield (incumbent)
- Contributions received this period: $27,300
- Contributions received this calendar year: $130,548
- Expenditures made this period: $73,295
- Expenditures made this calendar year: $112,704
- Beginning cash balance: $85,861
- Ending cash balance: $91,619
Duffield continued to have by far the most cash on hand of any candidate, even after his campaign cut refund checks to three donors who went over the $1,100-per-election limit. According to an amended version of its filing covering the July 1-Sept. 22 fundraising period, the Duffield campaign refunded $500 to Peninsula Custom Homebuilders and $400 each to William Hendricksen and Thomas Tucker.
Tim Stoaks
- Contributions received this period: $11,802
- Contributions received this calendar year: $42,460
- Expenditures made this period: $16,320
- Expenditures made this calendar year: $31,786
- Beginning cash balance: $15,192
- Ending cash balance: $10,675
Stoaks had about $750 in donations of less than $100 each and six donations between $1,000 and the maximum $1,100.
District 4
Kevin Muldoon (incumbent)
- Contributions received this period: $1,850
- Contributions received this calendar year: $47,009
- Expenditures made this period: $29,466
- Expenditures made this calendar year: $58,186
- Beginning cash balance: $36,286
- Ending cash balance: $13,670
Muldoon said after last week’s council meeting that he returned an $1,100 donation to CR&R. The hauler donated to his campaign in June.
Roy Englebrecht
- Contributions received this period: $6,450
- Contributions received this calendar year: $15,575
- Expenditures made this period: $4,963
- Expenditures made this calendar year: $10,446
- Beginning cash balance: $3,368
- Ending cash balance: $4,305
This was a relatively busy financial period for Englebrecht, who has run a lean campaign.
District 6
Scott Peotter (incumbent)
- Contributions received this period: $18,895
- Contributions received this calendar year: $50,634
- Expenditures made this period: $34,607
- Expenditures made this calendar year: $65,970
- Beginning cash balance: $11,786
- Ending cash balance: $21,325
Peotter’s relatively high campaign expenditures reflect about $25,000 in as-yet unpaid bills for campaign consulting and literature.
Joy Brenner
- Contributions received this period: -$4,552
- Contributions received this calendar year: $55,157
- Expenditures made this period: $23,794
- Expenditures made this calendar year: $42,666
- Beginning cash balance: $56,123
- Ending cash balance: $26,633
Brenner received about $16,000 in cash and about $1,100 worth of signs and food for fundraising events but showed an overall negative haul after paying off about $22,000 she loaned herself over the summer.