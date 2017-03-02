Bicyclist injured in crash with car in Newport Beach

A bicyclist was hospitalized Thursday morning after a collision with a vehicle on the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach, police said.

A man was riding north on 20th Street crossing West Balboa Boulevard and a 2005 Infiniti G35 was traveling on West Balboa when the crash occurred, according to Newport Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella.

Police responded to the scene around 5:45 a.m. after someone at a local business reported the crash, Manzella said.

The bicyclist, who was not identified, suffered a broken ankle, lacerations and abrasions, Manzella said. He was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana for treatment.

Police do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. No arrests were made.

