Two hospitalized after vehicle hits pedestrian on West Coast Highway

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana Sunday after police said he lost control of a vehicle on West Coast Highway in Newport Beach and it hit a pedestrian.

The man and a female passenger were driving along West Coast Highway near Prospect Avenue just before 5 p.m. Sunday when he lost control of the vehicle and it struck a man who was jogging on the sidewalk, said Lt. Randy Querry.

The pedestrian, who sustained head and leg injuries, was taken to OC Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, Querry said. The female passenger, who suffered a broken leg, was taken to a local hospital.

Joshua Baird of Buena Park was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana, police said.

