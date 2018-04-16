DAILY PILOT

4 UCI students hospitalized after crash in Newport Beach

By
Apr 16, 2018 | 3:05 PM
Four UC Irvine students were hospitalized after a crash Monday morning near the intersection of University Drive and La Vida in Newport Beach. (Daily Pilot)

A vehicle driven by a UC Irvine student who police say may have fallen asleep at the wheel veered into a concrete freeway pillar in Newport Beach on Monday morning, sending him and three other students to a hospital.

Newport Beach police and firefighters received an emergency call at 6:38 a.m. about a Jeep that had crashed near the intersection of University Drive and La Vida under the 73 Freeway overpass.

The driver suffered a broken bone in the crash, said police spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella. Three female passengers had less-serious injuries but also were taken to the hospital, Manzella said.

All four are UCI students, Manzella said.

Manzella said the initial investigation indicated the driver fell asleep before the crash.

