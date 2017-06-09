Newport Dunes gets OK to host more events

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort is considered in compliance with noise restrictions the city of Newport Beach imposed last year, which will allow the resort to host more events this year under a blanket permit, according to a city Planning Commission decision.

The 100-acre resort in Upper Newport Bay has long been a site for festivals, concerts, weddings and parties. Last year, the City Council cut the number of outdoor events allowed at Newport Dunes under a single city permit following complaints from neighboring Dover Shores residents about noise from outdoor gatherings there.

But after a Planning Commission review Thursday, the resort can double its cap on smaller outdoor events — those with fewer than 1,000 people — to 500 a year from 250.

In 2016, the commission approved the resort’s request to host up to 500 smaller outdoor events and 14 larger events without the need for a permit each time. However, the commission included a list of noise mitigation conditions in that approval, such as the use of special sound equipment, acoustic plastic walls and heavy theatrical curtains.

But Dover Shores residents were still concerned about the blanket permit, so City Council member Marshall “Duffy” Duffield asked the council to review the Planning Commission’s decision.

As a result, in addition to the lower cap on events, Newport Dunes agreed to have a professional sound monitor present at all events that had amplified sound to ensure that noise didn’t spill into surrounding neighborhoods.

Overall, the resort has complied with the agreement, city staff concluded.

Since May 2016, Newport Dunes has hosted 160 events, 140 of which had fewer than 1,000 people. Between May and New Year’s Eve, the city received five noise complaints from Dover Shores residents, though sound monitors found that at least three of those events were within the noise standards, according to a city staff report.

Following the third complaint, Newport Dunes tightened its noise mitigation practices, the report added.

hillary.davis@latimes.com

Twitter: @Daily_PilotHD