Fire displaces 5 people from Balboa Peninsula duplex

Five people were displaced from a two-story duplex on the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach after a fire damaged the structure Sunday.
Newport Beach fire crews responded to the blaze at 114 E. Balboa Blvd. at about 12:20 p.m. after a neighbor knocked on the door of a nearby fire station to alert firefighters, officials said.
Beachgoers watched as heavy black smoke billowed from the top of the structure, where a spa and barbecue were set up.
Firefighters from Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach and Costa Mesa helped Newport Beach crews knock down the fire in about 30 minutes, officials said.
No one was injured.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
Twitter: @HannahFryTCN