Hopefuls take a run and swim at chance to be lifeguard trainees in Newport

A crowd of young swimmers braved the chilly Pacific without wetsuits on Saturday to take a shot at a job as a Newport Beach seasonal ocean lifeguard trainee.

The Fire Department held tryouts near the Newport Pier, and applicants dashed into the 59-degree surf to compete in a 1,000-meter swim and 1,000-meter run-swim-run. The top finishers were to be invited for interviews this week.

The top candidates will be invited to complete the city's hiring process, including a physical and background check.

After that, candidates will be invited to a 100-hour lifeguard training academy held on weekends this spring. The classes will focus on ocean rescue techniques, municipal codes and policies, CPR and first aid.

The part-time position pays $10.50 per hour.