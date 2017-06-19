Newport lifeguards log 44 rescues Saturday as beachgoers try to escape heat

Newport Beach lifeguards reported a busy day Saturday, including 44 rescues, as warm weather helped send 100,000 people to the coast.

On Saturday alone, Newport lifeguards provided 511 assists — which includes answering questions or providing directions — logged 458 code enforcement actions on matters such as bringing glass onto the beach, and 663 preventive actions, including ensuring that swimmers avoid hazards such as rocks and rip currents.

Forty-four rescues occurred, generally in response to rip currents, Battalion Chief Mike Halphide said Monday.

“It went very smoothy, considering we had many people,” Halphide said.

In addition to 15 year-round staff members, Newport this summer will have 225 seasonal lifeguards, about 70 to 80 of whom are on duty at any particular time, Halphide said.

The seasonal number includes nearly 50 junior lifeguards who provide tips on beach safety and first aid.

