Newport’s Ensign Intermediate School wins robot battle in countywide competition

May 10, 2018 | 2:30 PM

A team from Ensign Intermediate School in Newport Beach came away the champion of Battle Bots, a competition this week in which students from across Orange County designed and built fighting robots at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Tuesday's event was coordinated by Think Together, a statewide nonprofit that encourages students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

Software company Citrix Systems sponsored the festivities and sent employees to help students build their robots.

