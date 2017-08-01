Police and residents take a Night Out in Newport to get to know each other better

Dozens of Newport Beach residents spent Tuesday evening with police officers at Bonita Canyon Sports Park to learn more about their police department and participate in National Night Out.

Newport police presented a safety fair where guests could munch free food and check out displays from the department’s crime scene investigation, SWAT, K-9, animal control, horseback, community emergency response and other units. The festivities also offered games, face painting and a bounce house.

National Night Out is observed annually by police departments around the country to help build positive relationships between police and residents.

Events also were held Tuesday in Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley and Huntington Beach.