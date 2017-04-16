Police: Man armed with knife killed in Newport

A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in a Newport Beach that started as a domestic disturbance call Saturday night, officials said.

Newport Beach Police officials responded to the 200 block of 61st Street about 9 p.m. A caller advised officers that the man had armed himself with a knife.

A responding officer contacted the man outside the home and asked him to drop the weapon. The man followed orders, but he armed himself again and “exhibited threatening actions” toward the officer, police said in a news release.

The officer fired at the man after fearing for his safety, police said.

The man was treated at the scene and taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana in critical condition and eventually died.

He has not been identified.

The victim of the domestic violence incident was also treated at the scene and taken to a hospital for additional treatment.

No officers were injured during the incident, which remains under investigation by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.