Man arraigned in Newport pimping case

An Irvine man has been charged with pimping a woman at a Newport Beach hotel.
David Winslow Knaak, 51, was arraigned Monday on one felony count each of pimping and pandering, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.
The DA’s office says that on May 29, investigators with the Newport Beach Police Department and the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force responded to a sexually explicit advertisement on a website known for prostitution and set up a “date” with the woman at a Newport hotel.
Knaak allegedly drove the woman to the hotel, which prosecutors did not identify, and waited for her in the hotel bar to finish her “date.”
Prosecutors described Knaak and the 32-year-old woman as having a “domestic relationship.”
Knaak faces up to six years in prison if convicted.
His next court appearance is Sept. 5.