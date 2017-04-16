Man armed with knife fatally shot by Newport Beach police

A man armed with a knife was fatally shot by police responding to a domestic violence call Saturday in Newport Beach, officials said.

Police received an emergency call at 9:11 p.m. reporting domestic violence in the 200 block of 61st Street. The caller told police that the man had a knife, said Newport Beach Police spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella.

An officer arrived at the scene and saw a man on the sidewalk holding a knife.

“Although initially compliant with the officer’s orders to drop the weapon, the suspect re-armed himself with the knife seconds later,” Manzella said. “The suspect then exhibited threatening actions towards the officer. Fearing for his safety and the safety of others, the officer fired at the suspect.”

The man, who was not identified, received medical attention at the scene and was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in critical condition. He died later Saturday night.

Paramedics also treated the victim of the domestic violence incident at the scene. She was taken to a local hospital for additional treatment.

The Orange County District Attorney’s office will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Rick Henry at 949-644-3797 or Sgt. Ryan Peters at 949-644-3764.

