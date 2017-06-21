4 arrested in Newport in car containing large-capacity rifle magazines, drugs and other people’s IDs

Newport Beach police said they arrested four people this week after pulling over a car and finding empty magazines for a semiautomatic rifle, along with drugs and other people’s identification cards.

An officer pulled over a Hyundai Elantra near the intersection of Rutland Road and Westcliff Drive at about 1:30 a.m. Monday because the vehicle had no front license plate, according to police spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella.

The vehicle had four occupants. One of them had a narcotics pipe and another had methamphetamine, police said.

The officer also found four empty AR-15 magazines capable of holding 30 rounds each, Manzella said.

The driver, Ryan Barrett Conlon, 30, of Torrance, was arrested on suspicion of possessing large-capacity magazines, identity theft for possessing personal identification of another person and a related allegation of acquiring card account information.

Wesley James Davis, 32, of Arcadia was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.

Christina Louise Gonzalez, 26, of La Habra was arrested on suspicion of possessing a narcotic and drug paraphernalia.

Wilisha Janee Johnson, 22, of Bakersfield was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and providing false information about her identity to the police officer.

The Police Department said the Elantra’s trunk contained a ballistic vest, a helmet, passports and various credit, debit, Social Security and other identification cards.

Police said Conlon claimed his wallet was stolen and that he was a driver for a ride-hailing app and didn’t know the names of the other occupants.

