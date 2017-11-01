TimesOC: Disneyland shelves transportation hub, will build parking structure

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Nov. 1. Here’s what’s been happening around O.C.

Top story

Disneyland puts transportation hub on hold, but will build parking structure

The Disneyland Resort has shelved plans for a new transportation hub on the eastern edge of the Anaheim property and will build a 6,500-space parking structure near its shopping district. The new parking structure will be built on land used for a surface parking lot next to the massive Mickey & Friends parking garage, just north of the Downtown Disney shopping district. Los Angeles Times

Around the county

Grampa’s gone but his heirs are now in Westminster gym’s corner

At only 5 feet 2, Jessica Rangel stands tall at Grampas Boxing Gym in Westminster. Chiseled, tattooed arms feature inked images of what matters most to her: boxing gloves and her grandparents. TimesOC

Justice for Barb: Costa Mesa police make a ‘Stranger Things 2’ parody video

For the Costa Mesa Police Department, there is justice for Barb. The department released a nearly one-minute parody video of “Stranger Things 2,” the Netflix hit involving boys from Indiana, a psychokinetic girl, government conspiracies, supernatural forces and 1980s nostalgia. Daily Pilot

Politics

Newport cites free-speech rights in its effort to beat critic’s defamation suit

The city of Newport Beach is hitting back at a local activist’s defamation lawsuit by saying his claims infringe on the city’s right to free speech. Daily Pilot

Life & arts

Irvine Museum showcases ‘Moods of California’ and the state’s Impressionists

They say there’s no change of seasons in California. “They” are wrong. At least, that’s what the Irvine Museum, and its latest exhibition, “Moods of California,” will have you believe. TimesOC

Segerstrom Center unveils new plaza with all-day party

Hundreds gathered over the weekend for the grand opening of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ new Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, which will host dozens of free music, dance and film performances in an effort to draw more of Orange County’s diverse cultures. Daily Pilot

Business & real estate

Economists are positive, but warn of too-high housing costs and an aging workforce

A trio of experts gave a largely positive outlook on the state of the economy during a recent Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce forum. Daily Pilot

What to expect from Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure

The decadelong Pixarification of Disney California Adventure will continue in 2018 with the conversion of Paradise Pier into Pixar Pier and new attractions based on “The Incredibles,” “Inside Out” and even more “Toy Story.” Los Angeles Times

Opinion

Op-Ed: O.C. is turning blue. Can Rohrabacher survive his chumminess with Trump?

“Candidate Trump rejected the sunny, libertarian-inflected conservatism of Ronald Reagan and steered the Republican Party toward a vulgar, anti-immigrant, anti-free-market populism,” Conor Friedersdorf writes in the Los Angeles Times opinion section. “The approach helped get him into the White House. But it was a poor fit for the historic Republican stronghold of Orange County: A prosperous, ethnically diverse area where crime is low and the gains from foreign trade are many.” Los Angeles Times

Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send comments, complaints and ideas to dailypilot@latimes.com.