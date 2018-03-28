TimesOC: Costa Mesa leaders will discuss using Fairview Center as homeless shelter

Good morning. It's Wednesday, March 28. Here's what's been happening around O.C.
Top story
Costa Mesa leaders will discuss using Fairview Center as homeless shelter
As county leaders grapple with how to house hundreds of homeless, the Costa Mesa City Council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday to discuss a concept an Orange County supervisor and a state senator unveiled last week for using part of the Fairview Developmental Center property in Costa Mesa as an emergency homeless shelter. Daily Pilot
Around the county
Young abuse victims find comfort in therapy dogs
A child victim of sexual abuse is worried about testifying against her alleged attacker. The only thing that gives her the courage to take the stand is a small lock of hair belonging to her new friend — 5-year-old Siberian husky Patriot. TimesOC
After O.C.'s needle exchange closed, this woman stepped up
Aimee Dunkle is no stranger to the lifesaving abilities of naloxone. Since 2015, she's been handing out the medication at the Santa Ana Civic Center through her organization the Solace Foundation, with the hopes that arming drug users with it could save lives. TimesOC
Costa Mesa veteran writes memoir about the Navy's Seabees
Jim Clarke wrote an autobiography about his decades of service in the U.S. Navy to give a voice to the military's construction battalions that literally lay the foundations of national security. TimesOC
Life & arts
Segerstrom Center unveils 2018-19 Broadway series
The Segerstrom Center for the Arts announced its Broadway series lineup for the 2018-19 season, spotlighting "Dear Evan Hansen," a winner of six 2017 Tony Awards and a 2018 Grammy. TimesOC
'The Book of Mormon' returns to Segerstrom Center
"The Book of Mormon," a chuckle-inducing musical from the creators of "South Park," follows the misadventures of two aspiring missionaries who are sent to Uganda to convert natives to the Mormon faith. The show is in Costa Mesa through Sunday. TimesOC
Joyous Wolf, an O.C.-based rock band, signs a record deal
For Orange County-based rock band Joyous Wolf, deciding on a name was particularly difficult — so they didn't. TimesOC
