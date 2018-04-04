TimesOC: CHOC opens a mental health center for kids under 12

Good morning. It's Wednesday, April 4. Here's what's been happening around O.C.
Top story
CHOC now has O.C.'s only mental health inpatient center for kids under 12
Children's Hospital of Orange County recently celebrated completion of an 18-bed mental health facility, the only center in the county to offer inpatient services to kids younger than 12. The 12,000-square-foot center is being touted as a vital answer to the deficit of mental health care for children in the county. The center will begin admitting patients on April 17. TimesOC
Around the county
Audit finds accounting problems in wastewater authority
A state audit of the South Orange County Wastewater Authority, whose member agencies serve Laguna Beach, concluded that the authority has had "inadequate" accounting practices and continues to have unclear guidelines for pension obligations. Daily Pilot
OC Animal Care's new $35-million facility celebrates its opening
If OC Animal Care's old facility was like a roadside motel, its new $35-million campus in Tustin is a five-star resort. TimesOC
Politics
Huntington Beach prepares to sue the state over 'sanctuary' laws
Huntington Beach plans to sue California and the state attorney general to challenge the legality of state mandates that expand protections for undocumented immigrants. Daily Pilot
Business & real estate
Owner denies Don the Beachcomber is about to close
A music promoter at Don the Beachcomber in Sunset Beach has taken his acts to other venues in the belief that the iconic tiki bar and concert venue is about to close. The restaurant's owner, however, has denied that the Pacific Coast Highway institution is closing for good. Daily Pilot
Food
The Cauldron opens as a spooky-themed restaurant-bar
The themed artwork section at the Cauldron Spirits and Brews restaurant in Buena Park features striking representations of female protagonists, ranging from Hester Prynne of the "The Scarlet Letter" to the biblical Eve, holding a red apple. TimesOC
Life & arts
Jazz musician Branford Marsalis heads to Irvine Barclay Theatre
The Branford Marsalis Quartet will perform at 8 p.m. April 14 at the Irvine Barclay Theatre and Cheng Hall. Marsalis is one of the most prominent saxophonists in the country, claiming three Grammy Awards and working with the likes of Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie and Herbie Hancock. TimesOC
South Coast Repertory unveils its 2018-19 season
Romance. Revenge. Mystery. Comedy. They're all theatrical elements in South Coast Repertory's 2018-19 season. TimesOC
Karen Pence and daughter Charlotte promote their children's book
Second lady Karen Pence and daughter Charlotte Pence signed copies of their children's book, "Marlon Bundo's A Day in the Life of the Vice President" at the Richard M. Nixon Library and Presidential Museum. TimesOC
Opinion
Immigration detention in the U.S. denies basic human freedoms
"Orange County is home to not one, but two, of these immigrant jails, where asylum seekers, legal permanent residents, victims of human trafficking and others are locked up, at times indefinitely," attorney Christina Fialho writes in an op-ed commentary. Daily Pilot
