TimesOC: Santa Ana to sue 33 O.C. cities over homelessness

Top story
Santa Ana to sue 33 other O.C. cities over homelessness burden
Santa Ana officials have decided to take legal action against all 33 other Orange County cities, stepping up pressure on their leaders to help resolve homelessness across O.C. The City Council's unanimous vote may clear the way for a federal judge to follow through on his threat to ban enforcement of anti-camping ordinances in the county, if elected officials — especially those in South Orange County — don't start doing their part to provide temporary housing for a swelling homeless population. Los Angeles Times
Around the county
Lido Theater in Newport Beach celebrates 80 years
The Lido Theater is celebrating its 80-year anniversary. The historic, single-screen theater has seen its share of changes over the years, but has essentially maintained its elegant Art Deco character. TimesOC
Couple invites public to crash their wedding to help charities
For the first time possibly ever a couple is giving you permission — imploring you, in fact — to crash their wedding. TimesOC
Public safety
Newport man accused of waterboarding his wife
A 36-year-old Newport Beach man is facing multiple felony charges that he beat and tortured his 65-year-old wife in their home in January, according to Orange County Superior Court records. Senior Deputy Dist. Atty. Mark Geller told City News Service that Richard David Schlosser "actually waterboarded her." Daily Pilot
Business & real estate
What $750,000 buys right now in three O.C. cities
Here's a look at some of the houses that roughly $750,000 buys right now in Aliso Viejo, Tustin and Placentia. Los Angeles Times
Disneyland unions amass signatures for living wage ballot measure
A coalition of unions representing Disneyland workers say they have collected enough signatures to put a ballot measure before Anaheim voters that would require Walt Disney Co. to pay the resort workers a "living wage." Los Angeles Times
Food
Costa Mesa's Taco María is The Times' Restaurant of the Year
Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold has selected Carlos Salgado's Taco María as 2018 Restaurant of the Year. Los Angeles Times
Opinion
South O.C.'s solution to homelessness is class warfare at its NIMBYest
"For decades cops and sheriff's deputies in South Orange County have picked up the destitute and then dropped them off in blue-collar North County towns, including Costa Mesa and Anaheim, but especially Santa Ana, which just happens to be the most Mexican city in Orange County," writes opinion columnist Gustavo Arellano. "It was class warfare at its NIMBYest." Los Angeles Times
