TimesOC: Santa Ana to sue 33 O.C. cities over homelessness

Santa Ana officials have decided to take legal action against all 33 other Orange County cities, stepping up pressure on their leaders to help resolve homelessness across O.C. The City Council's unanimous vote may clear the way for a federal judge to follow through on his threat to ban enforcement of anti-camping ordinances in the county, if elected officials — especially those in South Orange County — don't start doing their part to provide temporary housing for a swelling homeless population. Los Angeles Times