TimesOC: Students traverse borders to graduate from UCI

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, June 27. Here’s what’s been happening around O.C.
Top story
Students traverse borders to graduate from UC Irvine
Lydia Natoolo has wanted to become a doctor since witnessing several of her siblings die from complications related to AIDS while she was growing up in Uganda. With no treatment, and a two-hour walk to the nearest clinic, many suffered through their illness without adequate medical care. “Watching my siblings get this disease that chewed away their bodies, it was so painful to watch that I knew I had to stay in school and become a doctor,” she said. Natoolo, 35, got one step closer June 17, when she earned a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from UC Irvine. TimesOC
Around the county
United Way helps struggling students
Orange County United Way identified Paul Revere Elementary School in Anaheim as one that could benefit from its programs and resources — a partnership that began five years ago. TimesOC
Hoag center treats brain injuries
Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach recently opened a 21,000-square-foot rehabilitation center for adults who have suffered orthopedic and neurological crises, including strokes and other traumatic injuries. TimesOC
OC Fair promises to ‘Free Your Inner Farmer’
The 128th edition of the Orange County Fair will start July 13 and run Wednesdays through Sundays through Aug. 12. Daily Pilot
Politics
Anaheim faces heated campaign over 'living wage'
Anaheim residents can expect an emotional and expensive campaign over the next few months before they decide on a measure to require hospitality businesses — including the Disneyland Resort — to pay workers a “living wage.” Los Angeles Times
Business & real estate
Boring 'burbs get HGTV makeovers
Some Orange County suburbs are known for row after row of builder-basic homes — all seemingly covered in 50 shades of beige. Enter Jasmine Roth, a kind of designer-doctor-builder who revives personality-challenged O.C. cookie-cutter homes on HGTV’s “Hidden Potential.” Los Angeles Times
Life & arts
Musicians to converge in Garden Grove
Annie Li of Irvine is already a champion piano player. But she could add another trophy to her case when she competes Saturday during the Music Teachers’ Assn. of California Piano Concerto Competition. TimesOC
Sports
Chargers unveil Costa Mesa camp schedule
The Los Angeles Chargers will hold 14 public practices this summer during the NFL team’s second training camp in Costa Mesa. Players will take the field at the Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex on July 28, with practices running periodically through Aug. 23. Daily Pilot