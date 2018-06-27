DAILY PILOT

TimesOC: Students traverse borders to graduate from UCI

By
Jun 27, 2018 | 6:00 AM
UCI graduate Lydia Natoolo at the campus Bren Events Center in cap and gown as she poses with a statue of the campus Anteater mascot. (Photo by Spencer Grant)

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, June 27. Here’s what’s been happening around O.C.

Top story

Students traverse borders to graduate from UC Irvine

Lydia Natoolo has wanted to become a doctor since witnessing several of her siblings die from complications related to AIDS while she was growing up in Uganda. With no treatment, and a two-hour walk to the nearest clinic, many suffered through their illness without adequate medical care. “Watching my siblings get this disease that chewed away their bodies, it was so painful to watch that I knew I had to stay in school and become a doctor,” she said. Natoolo, 35, got one step closer June 17, when she earned a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from UC Irvine. TimesOC

Around the county

United Way helps struggling students

Orange County United Way identified Paul Revere Elementary School in Anaheim as one that could benefit from its programs and resources — a partnership that began five years ago. TimesOC

Hoag center treats brain injuries

Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach recently opened a 21,000-square-foot rehabilitation center for adults who have suffered orthopedic and neurological crises, including strokes and other traumatic injuries. TimesOC

OC Fair promises to ‘Free Your Inner Farmer’

The 128th edition of the Orange County Fair will start July 13 and run Wednesdays through Sundays through Aug. 12. Daily Pilot

Politics

Anaheim faces heated campaign over 'living wage'

Anaheim residents can expect an emotional and expensive campaign over the next few months before they decide on a measure to require hospitality businesses — including the Disneyland Resort — to pay workers a “living wage.” Los Angeles Times

Business & real estate

Boring 'burbs get HGTV makeovers

Some Orange County suburbs are known for row after row of builder-basic homes — all seemingly covered in 50 shades of beige. Enter Jasmine Roth, a kind of designer-doctor-builder who revives personality-challenged O.C. cookie-cutter homes on HGTV’s “Hidden Potential.” Los Angeles Times

Life & arts

Musicians to converge in Garden Grove

Annie Li of Irvine is already a champion piano player. But she could add another trophy to her case when she competes Saturday during the Music Teachers’ Assn. of California Piano Concerto Competition. TimesOC

Sports

Chargers unveil Costa Mesa camp schedule

The Los Angeles Chargers will hold 14 public practices this summer during the NFL team’s second training camp in Costa Mesa. Players will take the field at the Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex on July 28, with practices running periodically through Aug. 23. Daily Pilot

