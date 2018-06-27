TimesOC: Students traverse borders to graduate from UCI

Lydia Natoolo has wanted to become a doctor since witnessing several of her siblings die from complications related to AIDS while she was growing up in Uganda. With no treatment, and a two-hour walk to the nearest clinic, many suffered through their illness without adequate medical care. “Watching my siblings get this disease that chewed away their bodies, it was so painful to watch that I knew I had to stay in school and become a doctor,” she said. Natoolo, 35, got one step closer June 17, when she earned a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from UC Irvine. TimesOC