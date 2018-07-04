TimesOC: Newport driving instructor helps get Saudi women on the road

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, July 4. Here’s what’s been happening around O.C.
Top story
Newport driving instructor helps get Saudi women on the road
Norma Adrianzen has her foot on the gas pedal of history. With the decades-long ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia now lifted, the Newport Beach-based driving instructor is one of just three women worldwide training the trainers who will formally teach Saudi women who hadn’t learned elsewhere. Adrianzen arrived in Saudi Arabia about two months before the ban expired and expects to be there for about a year, possibly two. Daily Pilot
Around the county
UC Irvine geneticist resigns due to sexual harassment
Acclaimed UC Irvine geneticist Francisco J. Ayala has resigned after a university investigation found he sexually harassed four faculty members and graduate students, the university has announced. Los Angeles Times
Doctor is punished for exempting child from vaccines
In a decision that could signal how California’s fierce vaccine debates will play out in the coming years, the Medical Board of California has ordered 35 months’ probation for Dr. Bob Sears, an Orange County pediatrician well-known for being sympathetic to parents opposed to vaccines. Los Angeles Times
Man rediscovers daughter who was told he'd died
“Oh, my God … I think I found your daughter.” Frank Granados of Fullerton never thought he would hear those words. TimesOC
Life & arts
Musco Center welcomes Plácido Domingo
Opera legend Plácido Domingo will return to the stage, country star Rosanne Cash will croon and Tony Award winner Alan Cumming will sing cabaret during the 2018-19 season at the Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University in Orange. The center’s third season will kick off with jazz band leader Jon Batiste on Sept. 21. TimesOC
Laguna’s art festival season begins
The Sawdust Art & Craft Festival and Laguna Art-A-Fair opened Friday to usher in the Laguna Beach festival season. The Festival of Arts begins Thursday followed by the Pageant of the Masters on Saturday. Daily Pilot
Obituary
San Juan Capistrano mourns Swallow’s Inn proprietor
The Swallow’s Inn, a landmark country western bar in downtown San Juan Capistrano, closed for several hours so staff could attend a funeral Mass for co-owner Steve Nordeck at Mission Basilica. He was 76. TimesOC