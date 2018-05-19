OC Night Market stocks up on food, entertainment and more

The OC Night Market, featuring more than 200 attractions with food, merchandise, arts, crafts, games, music and other entertainment, continues through Sunday at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.
The event, which began Friday, is produced by 626 Night Market, an Asian-themed market held in Arcadia.
Visitors to the Costa Mesa market can stop by from 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday and 4 to 11 p.m. Sunday.
General admission is $5; children 3 and younger get in free. Parking is $8. Admission and parking are cash only, and most vendors accept only cash.
The market will return to the Fair & Event Center on June 15-17 and Aug. 24-26.
For more information, visit ocnightmarket.com.