Newport-Mesa Unified adopts Reading Wonders as new English language arts materials for elementary students

The Newport-Mesa Unified School District board unanimously approved a new English-language arts instruction program Tuesday that school officials contend will build a good foundation of literacy for students.

Reading Wonders by McGraw-Hill Education, a New York-based publishing company, will cost about $2.87 million, according to the district. It will be used in kindergarten through sixth grade.

The approval comes after a five-month pilot process to find a new program. The process was similar to another used to pick a new math program earlier this year.

Though teachers acknowledged that no program would “do it all,” they said Reading Wonders was the best choice for Newport-Mesa. It includes print and digital resources to support “building strong literacy foundations, accessing complex tests, engaging in collaborative conversations and writing to sources,” according to its website.

Britt Dowdy, president of the Newport-Mesa Federation of Teachers, complimented the program, saying it was picked wisely, “with a lot of feedback from all parties involved.”

School board member Martha Fluor said while Reading Wonders materials were on public display in the district’s Costa Mesa headquarters for about two weeks prior to Tuesday’s meeting, she wanted to see a report of how many parents and teachers actually looked at them.

“I don’t want to be accused and [have parents] say, ‘We didn’t get a chance to review it,’ ” Fluor said.

Supt. Fred Navarro said the district would look into the matter, as there are more program changes coming next year.

