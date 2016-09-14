Newport-Mesa workers protest medical coverage costs

At least 300 certificated and classified employees of the Newport-Mesa Unified School District attempted to cram into the district's board room Tuesday to challenge their having to rely on a medical benefits plan that would take more money out of their paychecks each month starting Sept. 30.

The district has not been able to reach agreement with the Newport-Mesa Federation of Teachers and the Newport-Mesa chapter of the California School Employee Assn. on healthcare, causing employees to be left with a default plan that many seem unhappy with. Negotiations are continuing.

Under the plan, single full-time employees would pay $376 or $532 for healthcare each month, depending on which insurance provider they choose. Full-time employees also covering families would pay $460 or as much as $886 a month.

Before the agreement deadline of Sept. 9, the federation and the association chapter — which represents classified employees including front office staff, health assistants and custodial service — had been hoping to achieve a no-cost HMO option for all employees.

"Six years ago, there was a better provider, flexible benefits, lower co-pays and the employee cost per month was zero dollars," said Britt Dowdy, the federation's president. "We have a good plan, but not the quality of what we had six years ago."

The district's latest proposal, as of Tuesday, increases the district's health and welfare contribution by $4 million, which would reduce all medical plan options by $38.85 each month. Under the arrangement, single full-time employees would pay $135 or $291 for healthcare each month. Full-time employees with families would pay $219 or $645. But the absence of the no-cost HMO option seems to be the sticking point.

"The problem is the cost of insurance has gone up, and it's greater than that $38 reduction," said David Johnson, the president of the local chapter of the California School Employee Assn. "Half of the [classified] employees that I represent are part time, and these are necessary and vital jobs from office workers to transportation to food services and teacher assistants. They've literally taken home less money the past six years now."

Only eight of the more than 300 federation and chapter members present at Tuesday's board meeting managed to make it through a lengthy public comment period, sharing their support for the proposed no-cost HMO option. Some also suggested that the district's proposal of a 1% salary increase this school year be used instead for covering healthcare benefits.

Many employees who turned out for the meeting had to resort to watching through a monitor hooked up in the district office lobby. Others peeked through the board room windows from outside.

As talks continued, members of the federation met with the district Wednesday. Representatives of the local association chapter will do the same Friday.

Until an agreement is reached, employees will pay for healthcare according to the default plan.

alexandra.chan@latimes.com

Twitter: @AlexandraChan10