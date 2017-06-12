Newport-Mesa students compete in second annual Robotics Competition

Newport-Mesa Unified School District students put their robots to the test Saturday during the district’s second annual Robotics Competition.
Families, teachers and competitors congregated inside Estancia High School’s big gym in Costa Mesa to compete for awards. The day-long event included several rounds of competition, and in between students were able to practice and perfect their robots.
The winners are:
Elementary – Vex IQ – Crossover Game
Teamwork Champions Award
Viking Steve – Harbor View Elementary
Eastbluff United – Eastbluff Elementary
Robot Skills Champion Award
Eastbluff United – Eastbluff Elementary
Robot Skills 2nd Place Award
RoboDucks – Davis Elementary
Secondary – Vex EDR – Starstruck Game
Tournament Champion Award
Twin Team and SWMD – Ensign Intermediate School
Tournament Finalist Award
Guardians of the Galaxy and MIT 21 – Corona del Mar Middle School and High School
