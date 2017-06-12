Newport-Mesa students compete in second annual Robotics Competition

Newport-Mesa Unified School District students put their robots to the test Saturday during the district’s second annual Robotics Competition.

Families, teachers and competitors congregated inside Estancia High School’s big gym in Costa Mesa to compete for awards. The day-long event included several rounds of competition, and in between students were able to practice and perfect their robots.

The winners are:

Elementary – Vex IQ – Crossover Game

Teamwork Champions Award

Viking Steve – Harbor View Elementary

Eastbluff United – Eastbluff Elementary

Robot Skills Champion Award

Eastbluff United – Eastbluff Elementary

Robot Skills 2nd Place Award

RoboDucks – Davis Elementary

Secondary – Vex EDR – Starstruck Game

Tournament Champion Award

Twin Team and SWMD – Ensign Intermediate School

Tournament Finalist Award

Guardians of the Galaxy and MIT 21 – Corona del Mar Middle School and High School

