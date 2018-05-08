OC Marathon caps 3-day run of action

Thousands of people hit the ground running Sunday for the 14th annual OC Marathon.
Participants in both the full 26.2-mile marathon and the 13.1-mile OC Half Marathon began their trek in front of the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa early Sunday and churned to the finish at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.
"Overall, the event was a huge success, and we are thankful for all our sponsors, staff, volunteers, vendors and spectators who made it all possible," race director Gary Kutscher wrote in an email Tuesday.
Sunday's races wrapped up a three-day run of activities that included Saturday's 1-mile Kids Run the OC and Wahoo's OC 5K and a Lifestyle and Fitness Expo at the fairgrounds Friday and Saturday.