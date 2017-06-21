TimesOC: Human Relations Council wins a funding reprieve as hate crimes continue to climb

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, June 21. Here’s what’s been happening around O.C.

TOP STORY

Orange County Human Relations Council wins funding reprieve as hate crimes continue to rise

When the bag of feces arrived at the LGBT Center Orange County, Laura Kanter knew immediately what to do. She phoned the Orange County Human Relations Council to talk with Don Han, who deals with hate crimes. Los Angeles Times

AROUND THE COUNTY

In Little Saigon, scraping out a living, one home-cooked meal at a time

In the morning darkness, Hue Phan prepared to steam greens and fry meat in the improvised kitchen on her backyard patio in Garden Grove. The ingredients will fill meal cartons to feed more than three dozen people, at $7 a pop. Los Angeles Times

Minaret Academy Girl Scouts host their first iftar for refugee families in O.C.

In celebration of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, a group of more than two dozen Muslim Girl Scouts hosted an iftar dinner to welcome some of Orange County’s newest residents — refugees from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq. TimesOC

POLITICS

Rep. Devin Nunes says it's 'critical' for Republicans to keep winning in Orange County

As Orange County faces questions about its reputation as a Republican bastion, Rep. Devin Nunes told party donors that their pushback was key to fighting the majority Democrats’ power in the state. Los Angeles Times

Stem cell scientist to become the latest Democrat trying to topple Rep. Dana Rohrabacher

Hans Keirstead, an internationally known stem cell scientist and entrepreneur, will join the ranks of candidates trying to unseat Republican incumbents in contested House races next year with his challenge of 18-term Rep. Dana Rohrabacher. Los Angeles Times

EDUCATION

UCI will try lower tuition and smaller classes in a pilot academy for mid-income freshmen

UC Irvine is offering a new academic program with reduced tuition and smaller class sizes for incoming freshmen from mid-income families for the next school year. Daily Pilot

Laguna art college president cancels stone carving class, citing health concerns

The days of a stone-carving class at the Laguna College of Art and Design are numbered. LCAD President Jonathan Burke decided to end the class on June 30, citing health concerns from students and faculty from the dust generated during carving. Daily Pilot

FOOD

Tacos and bratwurst mingle at ‘GerMexican’ Taco Brat in Costa Mesa

Taco Brat is not a taquería. It’s a German-Mexican food concept featuring tacos and bratwurst — a first for Orange County — and it’s celebrating its grand opening. Daily Pilot

THE ARTS

At 87, artist Fay Colmar has an exhibit at Cal State Fullerton and can't wait to get back to work

As Fay Colmar moved around the Cal State Fullerton gallery, there was a certain bounce in her step. Colmar, a CSUF alumna, showed the highlights of her life as a prominent Orange County artist in her exhibit, “Full Circle: The Art of Fay Colmar.” The exhibit is up until June 30. TimesOC

Lights and shadows, costumes and makeup: Pageant of the Masters means getting it exactly right

Whether it be makeup that creates a shadow under the eye, or the amount of light shining on a set, staff and volunteers of the Pageant of the Masters honed in on the details during a recent reversal. Daily Pilot

Pacific Symphony takes its summer concert series to Costa Mesa's Pacific Amphitheatre

Pacific Symphony is moving its summer concert series to Costa Mesa, starting with a performance devoted to Bruce Springsteen on the Fourth of July. Daily Pilot

