TimesOC: Despite spending $100 million, O.C. hasn’t audited emergency service radio costs in years

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Aug. 2. Here’s what’s been happening around O.C.

Top Story

Despite spending $100 million, O.C. hasn’t audited emergency service radio costs in years

The Motorola radio system used by all law enforcement agencies across the county has not received an independent review to ensure the more than $100 million it cost over the past 15 years was spent appropriately, according to Orange County sheriff’s officials. TimesOC

Around the county

Fun Zone's Bay Arcade declares game over after losing its lease

The Bay Arcade is going out of business after at least 70 years as a Balboa Fun Zone fixture. Daily Pilot

O.C. Great Park to open its Sports Park, with a soccer stadium, volleyball and more

Get ready to play ball. The Great Park Sports Park is opening its first phase. TimesOC

Courts

Prosecutor: Man accused in Newport doctor's killing held grudge over 1992 surgery

Stanwood Elkus was enraged over a 21-year-old unsuccessful surgery when he drove to urologist Ronald Gilbert’s Newport Beach office and fatally shot him, an Orange County prosecutor alleged. Daily Pilot

Politics

Ex-Assemblywoman Chang plans to challenge Sen. Newman if recall measure qualifies

After losing a close race last year for the state Senate, former Republican Assemblywoman Ling Ling Chang said she plans a rematch against Democratic Sen. Josh Newman of Fullerton if pending petitions qualify a recall measure for the ballot. Los Angeles Times

Rep. Rohrabacher faces hostile crowd during panel about Russia and Trump at Politicon

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher braved a crowd of politically engaged Southern Californians for a panel called "From Russia with Trump." It started with boos for the congressman and went downhill from there. Los Angeles Times

Life & Arts

'Project Runway' winner backs Working Wardrobes' drive for plus-size clothing

Two years ago, fashion designer Ashley Nell Tipton made television history when she became the first contestant on Lifetime's “Project Runway” to show a plus-size collection. TimesOC

'Fun Home,' the Tony-winning musical based on a lesbian's memoir, comes to Segerstrom Center

Kate Shindle was performing concerts on a cruise ship in the Bahamas when a theater colleague suggested she see a Broadway musical about the life of a lesbian, with a book and original score by two women. That year, the actress attended the 2015 Tony Awards and learned more about “Fun Home,” the musical that received 12 nominations and five awards — the most of any show that year. TimesOC

Food

Reporter's Notebook: What's it like in Lyft's 'Taco Mode'?

Everything I did, I did for tacos. I spent a recent night becoming Person No. 5 — or so we think — in the entire world to partake in “Taco Mode,” a new ride experience bringing Lyft users to Taco Bell for late-night munchies. Daily Pilot

Cast a vote for Orange County's best culinary stars

The sixth annual Golden Foodie Awards will recognize the best culinary stars at independent Orange County restaurants with a star-studded event Sept. 24 at the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa. TimesOC

Sports

L.A. Chargers draw big turnout for first practice of training camp in Costa Mesa

Thousands of fans welcomed the Los Angeles Chargers to their new headquarters in Costa Mesa as the team opened training camp for the upcoming NFL season with a practice at the Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex. Daily Pilot

Rams ride in style during training camp at UC Irvine

It was one of the most memorable moments from Rams training camp last year: Receivers Kenny Britt and Brian Quick, traversing UC Irvine’s campus in a go-kart, rolled the vehicle and both players fell out. Los Angeles Times

Mater Dei quarterback J.T. Daniels commits to USC

Junior quarterback J.T. Daniels of Santa Ana Mater Dei High announced via Twitter on Sunday that he has committed to USC. Los Angeles Times

Opinion

Editorial: Orange County leaders can't brush off their latest jailhouse failure

The killing of inmate Danny Pham in an Orange County jail earlier this month underscores a deficit of effective leadership in that county that has undermined confidence in the jails and the people who run them. There have been too many problems to simply brush them off as bad luck. Los Angeles Times