TimesOC: Accusations of budget manipulation surface among O.C. water agencies

Top story
Accusations of budget manipulation surface among south O.C. water agencies
The Moulton Niguel Water District has issued a letter accusing other South Orange County Wastewater Authority agencies of manipulating the 2017-18 fiscal year budget to influence a current lawsuit. Daily Pilot
Around the county
Hold the mustard: In Orange County land reserve, an unwelcome guest sprouts among native plants
On a recent morning, Reginald Durant led a dozen volunteers through an Orange County nature reserve draped in a gentle down of marine layer and pointed out plants with fanciful names like fiddleneck, coast goldenbush and tidy tips. Los Angeles Times
Surfing Walk of Fame welcomes new inductees
The names of several surfing notables were etched in granite stones during the 24th annual Surfing Walk of Fame ceremony recently in Huntington Beach. Daily Pilot
MouseMingle helps Disney fans find their happily-ever-after
Once upon a time, there was a young woman named Kelsey Atwood-Knudson who dreamed of falling in love, fairy-tale style. She posted profiles on Tinder and Match.com, unsuccessful in her search for her Prince Charming until she stumbled on a dating site for Disney fans, MouseMingle, and created a profile. TimesOC
Udderly delightful: Dairy camels bring a different kind of milk to OC Fair
Alongside the common barnyard animals at the Orange County Fair, such as pigs and chickens, are dromedaries of the Sahara, by way of San Diego. Daily Pilot
Politics
Rep. Sanchez talks strategy at 'empty chair' town hall in Rep. Royce’s district
Rep. Linda Sanchez attended a recent town hall, but it wasn't on her home turf. The Democrat appeared at a forum for constituents of Republican Rep. Ed Royce of Fullerton at the invitation of liberal groups working to oust him next year. Los Angeles Times
Why Dana Rohrabacher's name keeps coming up in the Russia investigation
Rep. Dana Rohrabacher has long believed that the United States needs to build a friendlier relationship with Russia, and he’s never tried to hide it. Los Angeles Times
Sports
Huntington Beach’s Igarashi and Ventura’s Erickson win U.S. Open of Surfing
Huntington Beach resident Kanoa Igarashi won the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing on Sunday with a victory over Brazil’s Tomas Hermes in the men's final in front of thousands of onlookers. In the women’s final, also Sunday, Ventura resident Sage Erickson captured her first Championship Tour victory. Daily Pilot
Food
Taco scene gets creative with Italian and German pairings
In Orange County, tacos are having an entirely different kind of creative moment thanks to two new restaurants that are taking the love one step further by throwing traditional tacos on menus alongside everything from kielbasa to pizza. TimesOC
Life & Arts
2017 California-Pacific Triennial at OCMA: The art of building up (and tearing down)
The Orange County Museum of Art has used its 2017 California-Pacific Triennial exhibition as an opportunity to meditate on the museum’s potential move to a new facility at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. Los Angeles Times
'Star Wars' virtual reality attraction to open at Downtown Disney this year
An attraction that blends virtual reality and real-world elements will open at the Disney resorts in California and Florida this holiday season, Walt Disney Co.’s Lucasfilm unit announced. Los Angeles Times
