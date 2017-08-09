TimesOC: Accusations of budget manipulation surface among O.C. water agencies

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Aug. 9. Here’s what’s been happening around O.C.

Top story

Accusations of budget manipulation surface among south O.C. water agencies

The Moulton Niguel Water District has issued a letter accusing other South Orange County Wastewater Authority agencies of manipulating the 2017-18 fiscal year budget to influence a current lawsuit. Daily Pilot

Around the county

Hold the mustard: In Orange County land reserve, an unwelcome guest sprouts among native plants

On a recent morning, Reginald Durant led a dozen volunteers through an Orange County nature reserve draped in a gentle down of marine layer and pointed out plants with fanciful names like fiddleneck, coast goldenbush and tidy tips. Los Angeles Times

Surfing Walk of Fame welcomes new inductees

The names of several surfing notables were etched in granite stones during the 24th annual Surfing Walk of Fame ceremony recently in Huntington Beach. Daily Pilot

MouseMingle helps Disney fans find their happily-ever-after

Once upon a time, there was a young woman named Kelsey Atwood-Knudson who dreamed of falling in love, fairy-tale style. She posted profiles on Tinder and Match.com, unsuccessful in her search for her Prince Charming until she stumbled on a dating site for Disney fans, MouseMingle, and created a profile. TimesOC

Udderly delightful: Dairy camels bring a different kind of milk to OC Fair

Alongside the common barnyard animals at the Orange County Fair, such as pigs and chickens, are dromedaries of the Sahara, by way of San Diego. Daily Pilot

Politics

Rep. Sanchez talks strategy at 'empty chair' town hall in Rep. Royce’s district

Rep. Linda Sanchez attended a recent town hall, but it wasn't on her home turf. The Democrat appeared at a forum for constituents of Republican Rep. Ed Royce of Fullerton at the invitation of liberal groups working to oust him next year. Los Angeles Times

Why Dana Rohrabacher's name keeps coming up in the Russia investigation

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher has long believed that the United States needs to build a friendlier relationship with Russia, and he’s never tried to hide it. Los Angeles Times

Sports

Huntington Beach’s Igarashi and Ventura’s Erickson win U.S. Open of Surfing

Huntington Beach resident Kanoa Igarashi won the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing on Sunday with a victory over Brazil’s Tomas Hermes in the men's final in front of thousands of onlookers. In the women’s final, also Sunday, Ventura resident Sage Erickson captured her first Championship Tour victory. Daily Pilot

Food

Taco scene gets creative with Italian and German pairings

In Orange County, tacos are having an entirely different kind of creative moment thanks to two new restaurants that are taking the love one step further by throwing traditional tacos on menus alongside everything from kielbasa to pizza. TimesOC

Life & Arts

2017 California-Pacific Triennial at OCMA: The art of building up (and tearing down)

The Orange County Museum of Art has used its 2017 California-Pacific Triennial exhibition as an opportunity to meditate on the museum’s potential move to a new facility at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. Los Angeles Times

'Star Wars' virtual reality attraction to open at Downtown Disney this year

An attraction that blends virtual reality and real-world elements will open at the Disney resorts in California and Florida this holiday season, Walt Disney Co.’s Lucasfilm unit announced. Los Angeles Times

