TimesOC: Thousands of counter-protesters oppose America First! rally in Laguna Beach

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Aug. 23. Here’s what’s been happening around O.C.

Top story

Thousands of counter-protesters oppose America First! rally in Laguna Beach

Throngs of counter-protesters outnumbered a small group of demonstrators at an America First! rally intended to show support for the victims of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants. Daily Pilot

Around the county

Muslim women find on-trend apparel at this modest fashion convention

At a filled-to-capacity Laguna Hills community center recently, hundreds of Muslim women gathered for what has been billed as the country’s largest modest fashion event, a marketplace of long-sleeve floral print summer dresses, full-length skirts, feather-accented scarves and other items that are both trendy and cover the whole body — a combination many Muslim women say can be difficult to find in mainstream stores. TimesOC

'There is no race that's superior': Pastor denounces white nationalists during Harvest festival

A popular Southern California pastor denounced white nationalists and called for a “spiritual awakening” as he kicked off an annual Christian retreat in Anaheim attended by more than 25,000 people. Los Angeles Times

Courts

O.C. mass shooter is spared death penalty in case tainted by jail informant scandal

The county’s beleaguered law enforcement leaders received their most stinging rebuke yet, when Superior Court Judge Thomas Goethals blocked prosecutors from pursuing the death penalty against a man who confessed to slaughtering eight people in a Seal Beach salon. Goethals ruled that the county’s mishandling of information regarding informants would prevent a fair trial. Los Angeles Times

County employee pension fund alleges big banks are costing retirees money

Three major public pension funds, including the Orange County Employees Retirement System, have sued a half-dozen Wall Street banks, alleging they illegally conspired to control a corner of the stock market, leading to higher charges for the funds and thus less money for retirees. Los Angeles Times

Politics

Enough signatures have been collected to force a recall election against state Sen. Newman

Elections officials reported more than enough voter signatures to force a recall election of a Fullerton legislator before the end of the year. Los Angeles Times

Vice President Pence is heading to Newport Beach to raise money with Rep. McCarthy

Vice President Mike Pence and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) are hosting a series of high-dollar fundraisers in California in September in an attempt to bolster the state’s vulnerable GOP members of Congress, according to invitations obtained by The Times. Los Angeles Times

Food

Chef Mark McDonald draws on memories of Italy at Old Vine Café

Chef Mark McDonald grew up in Huntington Beach, but the heart of his cooking — accessible tasting menus and bistro breakfasts are the backbone of his Costa Mesa restaurant, Old Vine Café — comes straight from southern Italy, a place he calls a “home away from home.” TimesOC

Business & real estate

From intern to CEO, 30 years later Wendy Rogers reaches the top at Irvine architecture firm

Wendy Rogers, 52, is the new chief executive at LPA Inc., an Irvine architecture and design firm that builds sustainable corporate, educational and municipal projects. The company employs 395 people in architecture, landscape architecture, interior design and engineering in California and Texas. Los Angeles Times

Balboa Bay Resort nears the finish line of its multimillion-dollar renovation

For all its grandeur and a guest list including heads of state and celebrities, the Balboa Bay Club had started to feel like a museum by 2012, when the 15-acre waterfront property was acquired by a pair of Newport Beach businessmen. TimesOC

What $1 million buys right now in three O.C. neighborhoods

Historically, Orange County has the highest median sales price for single-family homes among the five counties of the Southland. Here’s a look at what $1 million buys in three of its neighborhoods. Los Angeles Times

Sports

Mission Viejo, St. Margaret's, Villa Park win football openers in Hawaii

It was an Orange County sweep in football openers in Hawaii. Los Angeles Times

