TimesOC: Hundreds turn out for vigil on Huntington Beach Pier for Las Vegas massacre victims

Hundreds turn out for vigil on Huntington Beach Pier for victims of Las Vegas massacre

As the sun set over the ocean, a throng of people huddled along the Huntington Beach Pier to remember those who lost their lives too soon. They clutched flame-less candles and held aloft cellphone flashlights. Strangers embraced one another. Beats from a drum circle echoed. Some wept as 58 names were read. Los Angeles Times

Around the county

Las Vegas mass shooting resonates at gun show in Costa Mesa

The Las Vegas shooting was on people’s minds at a two-day gun show at the Orange County Fairgrounds that was planned long in advance of the massacre, but business carried on as usual. Daily Pilot

As O.C. becomes more diverse, ESL is offered at churches and other non-academic sites

ESL classes offered in non-traditional settings provide a critical learning opportunity for recent arrivals who are struggling to fit in. TimesOC

Westminster parrot sanctuary is a home for life for unwanted birds

When parrots are given up or found abandoned they go to Venette and Dan Hill’s Lily Sanctuary in Westminster, where they receive care and have a home for life. TimesOC

Faith

New bishop named to help minister to Orange County's Vietnamese Catholics

The Diocese of Orange over the weekend introduced a new bishop, Thanh Thai Nguyen, who was brought in from Boston — by way of Vietnam — to minister to Orange County’s sizable Vietnamese American community. Los Angeles Times

Want to see the Catholic Church's future? Go to Mass in the fast-growing Diocese of Orange

Multiculturalism is one reason why, scholars say, during a time of priest shortages, parish closures and thinning ranks in the pews, the Diocese of Orange is now among the fastest-growing dioceses in the United States and home to 1.3 million Catholics. TimesOC

The arts

Century-old photos chronicle a survival saga in Antarctica at Bowers Museum exhibit

A photographic diary, along with artifacts, journal entries, maps and newspaper clippings make up the Bowers Museum’s new exhibit: “Endurance: The Antarctic Legacy of Sir Ernest Shackleton and Frank Hurley.” TimesOC

Obituary

Robert McKay, who designed first Taco Bell and turned it into fast-food empire, dies at 86

Robert L. McKay, the former architect who designed the first Taco Bell restaurant and helped transform the brand into a fast-food powerhouse, has died of cancer in Santa Ana. He was 86. Los Angeles Times

