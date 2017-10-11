TimesOC: Hundreds turn out for vigil on Huntington Beach Pier for Las Vegas massacre victims

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Oct. 11. Here’s what’s been happening around O.C.
Top story
Hundreds turn out for vigil on Huntington Beach Pier for victims of Las Vegas massacre
As the sun set over the ocean, a throng of people huddled along the Huntington Beach Pier to remember those who lost their lives too soon. They clutched flame-less candles and held aloft cellphone flashlights. Strangers embraced one another. Beats from a drum circle echoed. Some wept as 58 names were read. Los Angeles Times
Around the county
Las Vegas mass shooting resonates at gun show in Costa Mesa
The Las Vegas shooting was on people’s minds at a two-day gun show at the Orange County Fairgrounds that was planned long in advance of the massacre, but business carried on as usual. Daily Pilot
As O.C. becomes more diverse, ESL is offered at churches and other non-academic sites
ESL classes offered in non-traditional settings provide a critical learning opportunity for recent arrivals who are struggling to fit in. TimesOC
Westminster parrot sanctuary is a home for life for unwanted birds
When parrots are given up or found abandoned they go to Venette and Dan Hill’s Lily Sanctuary in Westminster, where they receive care and have a home for life. TimesOC
Faith
New bishop named to help minister to Orange County's Vietnamese Catholics
The Diocese of Orange over the weekend introduced a new bishop, Thanh Thai Nguyen, who was brought in from Boston — by way of Vietnam — to minister to Orange County’s sizable Vietnamese American community. Los Angeles Times
Want to see the Catholic Church's future? Go to Mass in the fast-growing Diocese of Orange
Multiculturalism is one reason why, scholars say, during a time of priest shortages, parish closures and thinning ranks in the pews, the Diocese of Orange is now among the fastest-growing dioceses in the United States and home to 1.3 million Catholics. TimesOC
The arts
Century-old photos chronicle a survival saga in Antarctica at Bowers Museum exhibit
A photographic diary, along with artifacts, journal entries, maps and newspaper clippings make up the Bowers Museum’s new exhibit: “Endurance: The Antarctic Legacy of Sir Ernest Shackleton and Frank Hurley.” TimesOC
Obituary
Robert McKay, who designed first Taco Bell and turned it into fast-food empire, dies at 86
Robert L. McKay, the former architect who designed the first Taco Bell restaurant and helped transform the brand into a fast-food powerhouse, has died of cancer in Santa Ana. He was 86. Los Angeles Times
Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send comments, complaints and ideas to dailypilot@latimes.com.