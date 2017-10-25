TimesOC: Vietnamese immigrants begin to accept divorce, once taboo

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Oct. 25. Here’s what’s been happening around O.C.

Top story

More Vietnamese immigrants begin to accept divorce, once taboo

A growing number of Vietnamese immigrants are bucking what had been a taboo they brought with them more than four decades ago as refugees from the Vietnam War: divorce. Many who came after the battles ended in 1975 often pushed back against splitting up, putting pressure on their children or themselves to keep nuclear families intact. Los Angeles Times

Around the county

Proposed Huntington Beach desalination plant clears a hurdle

A proposed Huntington Beach seawater desalination plant passed a major regulatory hurdle with an endorsement from the California State Lands Commission. Daily Pilot

Politics

Far-right blogger gives bitcoin donation to Rep. Rohrabacher

Right-wing blogger and provocateur Chuck C. Johnson gave Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) a $5,400 campaign contribution weeks after he said he helped arrange a meeting between the Orange County congressman and Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. Los Angeles Times

Food

Column: Thunderking Coffee Bar serves up cold brew, cocktails and breakfast

This mixologist-tinged casual coffee shop experience isn’t from some distant, too-hip future. It’s being served right now at the new Thunderking Coffee Bar, which takes over the Costa Mesa gastropub SOCIAL seven days a week until 3 p.m. TimesOC

Business & real estate

Irvine wants to put Amazon’s second headquarters in the Spectrum

Irvine has unveiled its proposal to win Amazon’s second headquarters, joining cities from across the country that are vying to lure the tech giant and tens of thousands of new jobs. Los Angeles Times

Ex-Angel Gary Matthews Jr. parts with a home base in Corona del Mar

Gary Matthews Jr., the retired professional baseball player who spent three seasons with the Angels, has sold a home in Corona del Mar for $3.69 million. Los Angeles Times

‘Real Housewife’ Kelly Dodd sells her ocean-view O.C. home for $5 million

Kelly Dodd of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” fame has sold her home in Corona del Mar for $5 million, records show. Los Angeles Times

The arts

Segerstrom Center gets ready to open its new community plaza

The Segerstrom Center for the Arts will soon unveil its new 56,100-square-foot plaza meant to serve as a gathering place for the diverse cultures of Orange County. The Julianne and George Argyros Plaza will officially debut Saturday with a grand opening ceremony. Daily Pilot

Opinion

#MeToo, say women who’ve worked with O.C. Democratic Party and Labor Federation

“The Harvey Weinstein scandal certainly has everyone talking about sexual harassment and assault in the workplace,” writes Daily Pilot columnist Barbara Venezia. “And with the #MeToo campaign on Facebook, women are sharing personal stories. These accounts reach far and wide, including into Orange County politics … .” Daily Pilot

Why the departure of OC Weekly's ‘Ask a Mexican’ columnist highlights Latinos’ endangered status in media

“I first stumbled onto ‘Ask a Mexican’ about a decade ago, and it was a little bit like being hit by lightning,” recalls Times arts writer Carolina A. Miranda. “Here was a writer who was both mouthy and erudite. He took serious topics — like racism — and made them blisteringly funny.” Los Angeles Times

