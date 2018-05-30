TimesOC: Fair Board says equestrian center ‘is not going anywhere’

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, May 30. Here’s what’s been happening around O.C.
Top story
O.C. Fair Board: Equestrian center ‘is not going anywhere’
Less than two months after a draft plan proposed taking a wrecking ball to the equestrian facility at the OC Fair & Event Center, officials put that horse back in the barn. On a 7-0 vote, the Fair Board declared it intends to keep the Orange County Fairgrounds Equestrian Center at the Costa Mesa property. “We need to quit horsing around — no pun intended,” said board member Douglas La Belle. Daily Pilot
Around the county
Son of famous blues guitarist graduates despite obstacles
As Johnny Ramos takes his first steps this week as a graduate of renowned Oxford Academy and moves into the next chapter of his life, he'll be sure to hold onto his roots. The 18-year-old from Anaheim is the son of famed blues guitarist Kid Ramos. TimesOC
Anaheim introduces its first poet laureate
Anaheim Mayor Tom Tait welcomed poet Grant Hier during a May 15 City Hall meeting, acknowledging Hier's contributions to poetry anthologies and work as a literature and creative writing professor at Laguna College of Art + Design in Laguna Beach. TimesOC
O.C. Music League fights against paying a price to play
Since its inception in 2013, Orange County Music League has opposed pay-to-play shows in which artists wanting to improve their profile and gain more gigs pay a promoter so they can perform in a venue. TimesOC
Politics
Bernie Sanders to speak out for higher wages for Disneyland workers
Former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is injecting himself into the campaign by Disneyland resort workers demanding to get paid a “living wage.” The U.S. senator from Vermont will be a featured speaker at a June 2 rally in Anaheim. Los Angeles Times
Arts & entertainment
Knott’s Berry Farm opens first dive coaster in California
Billed as the first dive coaster in the state, Knott's Berry Farm's new HangTime suspends riders at a crest before plunging down a 96-degree drop. And that's just the beginning. TimesOC
Environmental film festival is coming to Costa Mesa
One of the largest environmental film festivals in the country, the Wild and Scenic Film Festival, will head to Costa Mesa on June 2. TimesOC
The Wooden Floor readies its 35th annual dance concert
“Unifying Catalysts” is the name of The Wooden Floor's upcoming 35th annual concert from May 31 through June 2 at the Irvine Barclay Theatre. TimesOC
Business & real estate
Even the carousel gets a makeover at Irvine Spectrum
Irvine Spectrum Center is undergoing a $200-million expansion, which includes four new buildings housing 30 additional stores at the former site of Macy's. TimesOC