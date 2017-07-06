Sewage spill closes part of Newport Harbor to swimmers

A portion of Newport Harbor is closed to swimming and diving after about 100 gallons of raw sewage spilled into the water Thursday.

The sewage flowed into the water at Newport Marina at West Coast Highway and Newport Boulevard, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

The spill was caused by a blockage in a private property owner’s sewer lateral, which is a pipe that connects a building to a main sewer line in the street, according to the agency.

Water quality tests are being conducted, and the earliest the closure could be lifted is Sunday, the agency said.

